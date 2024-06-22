Vivo Y58 5G Launched In India With Eye-Care Sunlight Display; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

Vivo Y58 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has rolled out the latest budget Vivo Y58 5G smartphone in India. The handset comes in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colour options and is available in a sole 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The handset has been launched as a successor to the Vivo Y56, which launched in India last February.

Vivo Y58 5G Price, Availability And Bank Offers:

For the solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,499. Consumers can buy the smartphone via Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and all major retail stores. Customers can also avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500 if they are making a transaction via SBI Cards, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC and IndusInd bank cards.

Vivo Y58 5G Specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with eye-care sunlight display, 120Hz refresh rate, 393ppi pixel density, and 1024 nits peak brightness. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The battery is claimed to provide up to 73 hours of music playback and 23 hours of YouTube video playback time with a full charge. The company is promising four years of battery health for the new phone. It includes dual stereo speakers.

On the optics front, the smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. The Vivo Y58 5G smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.