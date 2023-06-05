Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: What You Need To Know About This Smartwatch That Unveils In August

Samsung is preparing to release its new Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch in two different sizes — 40mm and 44mm. Recently, the upcoming smartwatch line-up received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This certification is a crucial step for any consumer device to be legally sold in the United States. The 40mm version of the smartwatch is identified by the model number SM-R930, while the 44mm variant is labelled as SM-R940. Alongside the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is anticipated to feature rotating bezels and a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 470 by 470 pixels.

The Watch 6 Classic is likely to be equipped with a 425mAh battery. The unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to take place in August. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is also set to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, as well as potentially showcasing the company's mixed reality XR headset.

Earlier this year, there were reports indicating that Samsung was developing a Galaxy Watch with a built-in projector.

Specifications And Features

In terms of specifications and features, the smartwatch is expected to include features such as an accelerometer, temperature sensor, and BioActive Sensor. It will support wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and offer features like LTE compatibility and Samsung Pay. The smartwatch will operate on Wear OS with One UI Watch, ensuring compatibility with Android devices.

Connectivity options for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/a, NFC, and GNSS. Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, the Watch 6 will support wireless charging. The wireless charger for the Watch 6, known as model number ER-OR900, is expected to be the same as the one used for the Watch 5 series.

Although the FCC listing lacks detailed specifications, further information regarding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is anticipated to emerge from other certification platforms in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for more updates as the official launch of these highly anticipated smartwatches approaches.