Samsung Launches Two High-Capacity Power Banks, Made With UL-Certified Recycled Materials; Check Price And Specs

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: South Korean electronics maker Samsung has launched the power banks in the Indian market. The company has rolled out two power banks of the 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh battery capacities. The 20000mAh power bank comes with 45W super-fast 2.0 charging. Meanwhile, the 10000mAh power bank supports wireless charging and 25W super-fast wired charging. 

The power banks are available in Beige colour option only. Consumers can buy the power banks via Amazon, Samsung.com and at leading retail stores. Notably, these power banks are made with UL-certified recycled materials which help reduce carbon emissions and conserve the planet’s precious resources. (Also Read: iQOO Z9x 5G Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India, Amazon Availability Revealed)

Power Banks Price:

The 45W 20000mAh power bank carries a price tag of Rs 4299. Meanwhile, the 25W 10000mAh super-fast power bank priced at Rs 3499.

Samsung 45W 20000mAh Power Bank Features: 

The 45W 20000mAh power bank supports triple port charging capability and can charge three devices simultaneously. Users can not only charge their smartphones, but can also charge headphones, gaming consoles, cameras or laptops respectively.

Using high-quality lithium-ion batteries, Samsung’s 20000mAh power bank supports low current charging and is compatible with mainstream smartphones and digital devices, meeting users’ high daily demand for power. (Also Read: Noise Pop Buds TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Instacharge Feature; Check Price, Specs)

Samsung 25W 10000mAh Features:

The 25W 10000mAh super-fast power bank can charge a wide range of devices including smartphones, watches, buds and digital devices. The dual-port charging capability of the power bank allows users to plug in and power two devices at once. Moreover, the Qi-certified power bank can charge a wide range of digital devices wirelessly with up to 7.5W. 

