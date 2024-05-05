Noise Pop Buds TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Instacharge Feature; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Noise, a homegrown audio and wearables brand, has launched Noise Pop Buds wireless earbuds in the Indian market. The newly launched, pocket-friendly TWS earbuds come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and are offered in four colour options: Lilac Pop, Forest Pop, Steel Pop, and Moon Pop.

The new TWS earbuds from Noise come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and supports a quad-mic setup.

Noise Pop Buds Price And Availability:

The price of the pocket-friendly earbuds is set at Rs 999. Consumers can buy the TWS earbuds via Flipkart and the Noise India website. (Also Read: Vivo Y18 4G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC And 5,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specs)

Noise Pop Buds Specifications:

The newly launched wearable offers a battery life of up to 50 hours, as per the company claim. It is packed with 10mm drivers and four microphones, offering up to 65ms of low latency. However, the Noise Pop Buds don't support pairing with two devices at the same time.

The device also houses an ‘Instacharge’ feature that is said to give up to 150 minutes of battery life from just 10 minutes of charging. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 along with Hyper Sync for fast pairing. The maximum range of these earbuds is 10 meters. (Also Read: ChatGPT Integration, New Camera Features Land On Nothing Phone (2a) With New Update; Check Specs, Price)

Consumers can also use Google Assistant or Siri with the IPX5-rated earbuds. These earbuds are suitable for various physical activities, including workouts and outdoor adventures.