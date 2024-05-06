iQOO Z9x 5G Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India, Amazon Availability Revealed

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO is set to introduce a new Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z9x 5G, in India after the launch of the iQOO Z9x 5G smartphone in China. The company’s India CEO, Nipun Marya, has made the official announcement on X and revealed the launch date of the iQOO Z9x 5G in the Indian market to be May 16th.

However, the teaser confirms that the upcoming iQOO Z9x 5G will be sold exclusively via e-commerce giant Amazon. Moreover, the upcoming smartphone's spare parts pricing details recently surfaced online in India via iQOO's official India website.

Hence, the details provide a clear hint about the launching of the smartphone in the country. Notably, the Indian variant is likely to share similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart as well.

iQOO Z9x 5G Specifications of Chinese Version:

The smartphone sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The phone is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It comes in three RAM variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

The handset is loaded with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. In the camera department, the iQOO Z9x 5G Chinese version packs a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP selfie camera. (Also Read: Vivo Y18 4G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC And 5,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specs)

For connectivity, the IP64-rated smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers. Moreover, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

iQOO Z9x 5G Price:

For the 4GB+128GB base model, the phone is priced at 1,149 CNY (approx Rs 13,240) and the 6GB+128GB model carries a price tag of 1,249 CNY (around Rs 14,400). Meanwhile, the 12GB+256GB storage variant costs 1,449 CNY (around Rs 16,700).