Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV; Pre-orders to begin later this month

Seoul: Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled a new Micro LED TV as the South Korean tech giant targets high-end consumers seeking a better home entertainment experience.

Samsung's 110-inch Micro LED TV will be priced at $156,400. Preorders for the latest luxury TV will begin later this month, with the official launch slated for the first quarter of 2021, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said it aims to sell the new Micro LED TV in markets like the United States, the Middle East and some European countries but will expand its global availability.

Samsung 110 inch MicroLED uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating—producing light and color from its own pixel structures. It expresses 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately delivers wide color gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.

The 110 inch MicroLED also has a processor powerful enough to live up to its display capabilities. Its all-new Micro AI Processor delivers stunning 4K HDR content — resulting in bright, vivid, realistic picture quality that is optimized to each scene.

MicroLEDs are made of inorganic materials which are long-lasting and durable — allowing a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours, or over a decade.

Asked about its expensive price, Samsung said it will go down "dramatically" if more brands participate in the Micro LED TV market.

With IANS Inputs