New Delhi: For employees extending their work into the night, Microsoft’s chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has a special warning. According to him, working late into the night after an ever-expanding workday could impact the well-being of employees.

Microsoft recently conducted a study to understand the impact of remote work on the collaboration of employees. The survey was aimed at improving the company’s Teams software. Citing the report, Nadella noted that about one-third of white-collar workers have a “third peak" of productivity which appears to be late in the evening.

“We think about productivity through collaboration and output metrics, but well-being is one of the most important pieces of productivity,” he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“We know what stress does to workers. We need to learn the soft skills, and good old-fashioned management practices, so people have their well-being taken care of. I can set that expectation, that our people can get an email from the CEO on the weekend and not feel that they have to respond,” he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, a Microsoft report published on Friday pointed out that a staggering 41 per cent of Indian employees left their jobs during the past year. A large number of employees making a switch in their jobs suggest that the great reshuffle is here to stay as the last two years of the pandemic have fundamentally changed how we define the role of work in our lives.

According to Microsoft’s ‘Work Trend Index’, two-thirds of employees in India are now more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing overwork now than before the pandemic.

"The last two years have shown us how employees have learned to work differently and rethink their priorities. With the evolving mode of work here to stay, we are now at a long-awaited inflection point: the lived experience of hybrid work," the report noted.

Meanwhile, in 2022, about 65 per cent of workers in India are likely to consider changing employers, slightly more than 62 per cent in 2021, the report said.

The report also noted that 70 per cent of Gen Z and millennial employees in India are somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year. Last year, only 7 per cent of Gen Zs and millennials were somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers.

