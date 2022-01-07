Smartphones to have all-screen fingerprint scanner? THIS company files patent for tech

New Delhi: In what could be the next development in the world of smartphones, Xiaomi has patented a new fingerprint scanning technology. According to the patent, the technology will allow users to use the fingerprint sensor on any part of the screen.

This means that you will be able to unlock your smartphone or authorise an online transaction by clicking on any part of the screen. The Chinese smartphone maker has also showcased how the technology works.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi’s to-be patented technology will pack an array of infrared LED light transmitters underneath the capacitive touch-screen layer and above the normal AMOLED display.

However, Xiaomi isn’t the first company to have submitted a patent for an all-screen fingerprinting technology. Last year, Huawei, in August 2020, had submitted a patent of all-screen fingerprinting technology in six key markets – China, Europe, the US, Japan, Korea, and India.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also said to be working on a new under-display shooter with resolutions higher than 20MP. As of now, more updates related to the upcoming technology are limited.

Recently, Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi MIX 4 as the very first commercially-selling smartphone featuring an under-display camera. However, the resolution of the shooter was 20MP. The smartphone maker now is reportedly working to improve the under-screen camera features. Also Read: Sensex rebounds 143 points; Nifty ends above 17,800

Xiaomi is working to minimise the photo quality gap between under-screen cameras and regular selfie cameras with the technology in the works, according to a rapport by media agency IANS. Also Read: Received message saying ‘Your SBI account has been blocked’? Check how real these texts are

