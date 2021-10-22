TCS Recruitment: IT major invites applications from MBA freshers, check eligibility

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s leading IT services firms, is now looking for fresh MBA pass-outs to join the company’s ‘MBA Hiring’ program. The programme is open for candidates who can join the firm in the next financial year, i.e. FY 2022-23.

MBA graduates planning to apply for the job at TCS by November 9. The IT major will announce the test dates once the registration ends. In its official statement, TCS said, “The path to build a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020,2021 and 2022 for permitted specializations only."

Candidates seeking a job at TCS can register themselves on the TCS Next Step Portal before applying for the vacancy. They will need to apply for ‘TCS MBA Hiring’ on the portal.

TCS ‘MBA Hiring’ program eligibility

The minimum age for applying for the TCS ‘MBA Hiring’ program is 18 years while the maximum age is 28 years. Candidates should have completed 2 years of full-time MBA/ MMS / PGDBA or PGDM course in subjects such as marketing, finance, operations, supply chain management, information technology, general management, business analytics and project management to be eligible for the programme.

Moreover, candidates need to have a minimum of 60% of marks on Xth, Xth, Graduation and/or Post Graduation. Moreover, candidates should be pass-outs of 2020, 2021 and 2022, and they should have studied B.Tech or B.E. before MBA.

Candidates with relevant work experience are likely to have an edge in the programme. Moreover, candidates with a backlog at the time of the screening process at TCS won't be eligible for the programme.