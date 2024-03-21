Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs Lava Blaze Curve 5G Vie for Top Spot In Rs 20,000 Segment!

New Delhi: Realme launched the Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in the mid-segment features air gestures that allow users to operate the phone without physical contact, with over 10 types of gestures. The smartphone comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options.

Moreover, the AMOLED display on the phone comes with a Rainwater Smart Touch feature that can read fingerprints and waterdrops separately. The company claims that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will receive security updates for three years and two years of OS updates.

On the other hand, Lava rolled out the Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone in India on March 5 as the latest 5G offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes in Iron Glass and Viridian colour options.

Notably, the company has confirmed that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will receive an upgrade to Android 14 and quarterly security updates for three years.

Both the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and the Lava Blaze Curve 5G are two popular smartphones known for their impressive features. Let's have a quick look at the specifications and performance to help you choose the right one. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G; Battle of Mid-Range Giants-Specs And Pricing)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of up to 2000 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance.

It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The handset runs on the Android 14 operating system, ensuring a modern user experience. For enhanced security, the smartphone comes with an in-display sensor, and the IP54 rating adds durability against dust and water splashes.

In terms of design, the Horizon Glass enhances its aesthetics, complemented by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset for efficient processing. The smartphone comes with storage options: 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB.

For connectivity options, it includes 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity, ensuring seamless connectivity for users.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a vivid viewing experience with 800 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support for extended usage.

It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box, offering the latest software experience. The device is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, catering to different storage needs.

In the camera department, the smartphone includes a 64MP primary camera with EIS, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera for versatile photography. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front shooter. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G; Battle For Best Buy in Rs 20,000 Segment)

Vie For Top Spot In Rs 20,000 Segment

The smartphone comes with two storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. For the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model carry a price tag of Rs 21,999.

On the other hand, the price of Lava Blaze Curve 5G of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model stands at Rs. 17,999. The higher variant with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.