WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

THIS WhatsApp feature can be made default for all chats, here’s how

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has a function called "disappearing messages," which makes messages on the site disappear after seven days. WhatsApp has added a new feature to its disappearing messages feature that allows users to designate messages to be automatically removed after a certain amount of time has passed.

WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to turn on disappearing messages for all new chats automatically.

WhatsApp is also offering users more control over how long communication is kept before being removed. When the feature was first introduced in November of last year, the only choice was for communications to be deleted after seven days. However, there will now be the option of deleting texts after just 24 hours or after 90 days.

According to the firm, enabling disappearing messages by default will have no impact on existing chats. When users start a new chat, they will see a prompt stating that the disappearing messages functionality is enabled, as well as a statement stating that it is enabled by default.

It's also possible to disable vanishing messages for each individual chat. Although the new default setting has no effect on group chats, WhatsApp says it has given a new option for admins to enable disappearing messages when creating groups.

According to WhatsApp, the new functionalities are now available on all platforms.

