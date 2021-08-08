हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bytedance

TikTok owner ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO by early 2022: Report

ByteDance is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022.

TikTok owner ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO by early 2022: Report

New Delhi: ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video platform TikTok, has revived its plan to go public with a listing in Hong Kong by early 2022 after addressing Chinese regulators` concerns, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

ByteDance is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022, the FT reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"We are expecting final guidance from ByteDance in September. They are submitting all the filings with Chinese authorities right now and are going through the review process," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

However, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters that the FT report was not accurate. The spokesperson declined to provide more details.

Beijing-based BytDance said in April that it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Also Read: WhatsApp users get new emojis! Check latest emoji pack making messaging more fun

Chinese regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the tech sector in recent months. The FT report said ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by regulators. Also Read: THIS state to cover 8.5 lakh farming families under health insurance scheme

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BytedanceIPOtiktok
Next
Story

WhatsApp users get new emojis! Check latest emoji pack making messaging more fun

Must Watch

PT7M1S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day