Track your parcel in a click; Here's what Gmail's new feature brings for you--Details inside

New Delhi: The new package tracking function is a modest but significant update that Google has made to Gmail. Users of Gmail can now track their deliveries directly from their inboxes without opening emails from the courier services.

In order to monitor the status of their delivery when customers receive emails from a courier company, they currently have to copy the tracking ID and put it on the website of the business or in the link supplied in the email. It is necessary to go through this process each time a user wishes to check the status of their item or each time they get an email from the courier service. (Also Read: Twitter Blue Tick holders alert! Are you getting 'Twitter warning' mail? Don't share THESE details otherwise...)

This can be quite a pain, especially if a user is anticipating the delivery of several products. Now that Google is handling all the background work and updating users within their Gmail inboxes, this procedure is being made simpler for Gmail users. (Also Read: Donald Trump, Kangana Ranaut going to be back on Twitter on THIS date? Check what Elon Musk said)

The delivery date and other pertinent information about a package, including its status, will be displayed in Gmail's inbox beneath the sender's name and subject in the coming weeks, according to Google's information. As the order is processed, the business will provide an update on the package's status.

When you open an email from Google, a summary card at the top of the email will appear with more specific information. For example, the summary card will include links to the order detail page and the package tracking page on the courier company's website as well as a timeline with checkmarks indicating the current package status (order placed, shipped, or delivered).

Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status for orders with tracking numbers in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of each email. The majority of the main U.S. shipping carriers will offer package tracking, which will give key information like the projected arrival date and status — such as "Label created," "Arriving tomorrow," or "Delivered today" — at a glance.

The company claimed that Gmail would automatically display a delay label and place the email at the top of users' inboxes if there is a delay in any of the users' packages. Google implemented this feature across the major courier services in the US and said it would roll it out to new nations in the upcoming months.