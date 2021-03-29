Twitter down for many users, thousands of netizens report usage issues

New Delhi: Thousands of Twitter users reported that they could not access the site on Monday (March 29). The netizens that had access highlighted the issue using the #twitterdown hashtag.

News agency Reuters reported that many users had complained of not being able to access the socil media site.

As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag '#twitterdown'.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

Earlier, Facebook-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram also faced issues. Many users had reported that WhatsApp web was not working and they were not able to login to their respective accounts. This happened in the evening on March 19.

Live TV