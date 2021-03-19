Alert! WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down: Netizens report usage issues

Facebook-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram are facing issues as it seems to be down. Many users have reported that WhatsApp web is not working and they are not able to login to their respective accounts.

Downdetector has revealed that these apps along with Facebook are facing issues all over the world. Meanwhile, Instagram is showing login errors and server errors as well.

"We're sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again," reads Instagram right now. The website has further said that more than 32,000 people have reported issues with WhatsApp and for Instagram and Facebook, over 28,000 and 1,300 reports have been registered so far.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.