Twitter Fixes Maximum Number Of Posts A User Can Read Daily On The Platform, Announces Elon Musk

New Delhi: In an effort to tackle rampant data scraping and system manipulation, Twitter has announced the implementation of temporary limits on the daily reading of posts, effectively curbing user activity.

Put simply, these limits will impose a ceiling on the number of posts users can read on the platform.

Maximum Daily Reading Limit Of Posts For Twitter Users

Verified accounts will now have a maximum daily reading limit of 6000 posts. This move aims to strike a balance between granting access to information and protecting against potential abuse.

Unverified accounts, on the other hand, will face a reduced limit, allowing them to read up to 600 posts per day. This measure seeks to curtail excessive activity from unverified users and maintain the integrity of the platform.

In addition, new unverified accounts will face stricter restrictions, with a maximum limit of 300 posts per day. This limitation aims to ensure a controlled onboarding process for new users, minimizing the risk of misuse from the outset. These temporary limits come as part of Twitter's ongoing efforts to combat data scraping and system manipulation, addressing concerns over the unauthorized collection of user data and the manipulation of online discourse.

By implementing these measures, Twitter aims to create a safer and more secure environment for its users, promoting transparency and fairness in online interactions. As the battle against data scraping and system manipulation continues, Twitter's latest move underscores its commitment to protecting user privacy and preserving the integrity of its platform.

Twitter Brings Two New Features For Writers

Earlier, Twitter allowed users to post up to 25,000 characters and add up to 4 inline images. These features are available along with others to blue subscribers – the monthly subscription programme for Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for Android/iOS per month.