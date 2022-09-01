Twitter rolls out an 'Edit button' on the platform; here is all you need to know

New Delhi: Twitter has finally begun to test its tweet edit button on the platform. Users have long been asking the company to provide the feature to edit the tweets. However, there is a catch here. The feature will first be available for Twitter Blue users, which are company’s monthly plan subscribers. It will take a little longer time to roll out the feature for all users.

(ALSO READ: Nokia launches eco-friendly smartphones Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C3; Check details)

While announcing the new test on its official twitter account, Twitter wrote, if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay.”

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay September 1, 2022

(ALSO READ: Meta took action over 25 million Fb & Insta posts in July 2022)

Once the feature will be rolled out, users will get 30-minutes to edit their tweets and the edited tweet will show up with a time stamp of modification at the bottom of the tweet. Besides, people can tap the label of the edited to read the entire tweet history – like at what times it is modified.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription service which was rolled out by Twitter in 2021. It was first launched for Australia and Canada users, which was later expanded to the US and New Zealand users. It is to be noted that Twitter Blue users first get all premium features of Twitter.

The premium service also allows you to read news ad-free, organize your bookmarks into folders, pin conversations in your DMs, upload videos up to 10 minutes long and and now edit a published tweet.