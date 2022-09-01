New Delhi: According to the most recent compliance report submitted in accordance with the IT Rules 2021, Facebook reported on Wednesday that it removed more than 25 million pieces of content in violation of 13 Facebook policies and more than 2 million pieces of content in violation of 12 Instagram policies in the month of July.

From July 1 to July 31, Meta received 626 reports via Facebook's Indian grievance process and replied to every single one of them. According to the business, "of these incoming reports, we provided solutions for consumers to fix their concerns in 603 situations."

As per the monthly transparency report, Facebook took action against 1.73 crore pieces of spam content. It was followed by 23 lakh posts about "violent and graphic content" and 27 lakh posts about "adult nudity and sexual activity."

Meta claimed that it assessed information in accordance with company policy for the remaining 23 reports where specialised review was required and that nine reports in total required action. Through the Indian grievance procedure, Meta received 1,033 reports about Instagram, and the business addressed each one. In 945 of these incoming reports, the social network gave users resources to help them overcome their problems.

Meta said that “these include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc."

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos, or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," Meta added.

Big social media and digital platforms with more than 5 million members are required to provide monthly compliance reports under the new IT Rules 2021.