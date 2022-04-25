हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter

Twitter set to accept Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer

Twitter has not been able to secure so far a `go-shop` provision under its agreement with Musk.

Twitter set to accept Elon Musk&#039;s &#039;best and final&#039; offer

New Delhi: Twitter Inc is nearing a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash, the price that he originally offered to the social media company and called his `best and final`, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter may announce the $43 billion deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

Twitter has not been able to secure so far a `go-shop` provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids from potential acquirers once the deal is signed, the sources said. Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags:
TwitterElon MuskTwitter-Musk dealTwitter Inc
