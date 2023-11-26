Upcoming Smartphones In December 2023 - Check

New Delhi: This year has been a whirlwind of innovation in the smartphone industry, and the excitement continues as we gear up for the latest releases in December. The industry giants—Apple, Samsung, and Google—have been setting new benchmarks in design and technology, and the upcoming month promises to be no different.

OnePlus 12

Leaked in September, the OnePlus 12 is now rumoured to make its official debut on December 4 in China. Fans can expect cutting-edge features and a glimpse into the future of OnePlus technology.

IQOO 12 Series

Having made its mark in China last month, the iQOO 12 series is gearing up for a global launch on December 12.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

Anticipation is high for the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, touted as one of the most awaited midrange smartphones of 2023. The rumor mill suggests a December 2023 launch, promising an exciting addition to the Redmi lineup.

Oppo Reno 11 Series

Hot on the heels of the Reno 10 series, Oppo is introducing the Reno 11 series in China. Global release is expected in December 2023, bringing the latest Oppo innovations to smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.

Honor 100

China has already welcomed the Honor 100 as its latest midrange offering. The global market is next in line, with the Honor 100 slated for a December 2023 release. It aims to follow in the footsteps of the successful Honor 90.