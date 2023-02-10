Valentine Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get on Discount on Flipkart for Limited Period; Check Details

New Delhi: The smartphone maker Nothing is giving good discounts on its products in India this Valentine’s Day for a limited time. The company is offering discounts on its ‘Nothing Phone 1’ and its lone TWS ‘Nothing Ear Stick’. The latter will be available at Rs 6,999 with 20% discount during the special Valentine offer on Flipkart. The smartphone Nothing Phone 1 is available at Rs 35,999 with 16% discount on Flipkart. There are some bank offers as well including BoB Credit card and IDFC First Bank.

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS Specs

The TWS sports comfortable ergonomic design, Bass Lock technology to prevent bass loss, customizable EQ settings, improved clear voice technology for clear calls, and powerful 12.6 mm custom driver.

The TWS provides a battery life up to 29 hr with Bluetooth version of 5.2 and mic availability. It comes with 1-year-warranty and COD availability. It is dust, water, and sweat resistant.

Nothing Phone (1) Specs

Nothing smartphone comes in two variants of 8G and 12GB. It sports 128GG/256GB ROM, 6.55-inch full HD+Display, dual rear camera setup of 50MP+50MP, 16MP front camera, a 4500mAH Lithium-ion battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor.