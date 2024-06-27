Vivo T3 Lite 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price

Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the latest budget Vivo T3 Lite 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company claims that the handset is the most affordable dual 5G smartphone by Vivo. The newly launched smartphone is available in two storage variants 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128 GB.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G comes in two colour options: Vibrant Green and Majestic Black. The smartphone runs on Vivo's Funtouch OS 14 out of the box, running on the Android 14 operating system.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Price, Availability And Bank Offers:

For the 4GB + 128GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 10,499. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 11,499. Consumers can purchase the smartphone starting July 4, via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. For HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit Card users, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 500.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications:

The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. It also offers a resolution of 612 × 720 pixels and 269 PPI. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Mali GPU for graphics.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a dual shooter setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP64 ingress protection rating.