Vivo Watch GT Smartwatch Launched With More Than 100 Sports Modes And E-SIM Support; Check Price And Features

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its latest smartwatch Vivo Watch GT in China. The smartwatch runs on BlueOS out-of-the-box. It is equipped with more than 100 preset sports modes. The newly launched smart wearable comes with up to 21 days of battery life and e-SIM support.

It is also compatible with the Vivo Health App. The smartwatch comes in two colour options for the straps, namely Summer Night Black for silicone and Clear Sky and White Clouds for vegan leather.

Vivo Watch GT Price And Availability:

The smart wearable is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the eSIM + silicone strap option, while the eSIM + faux leather strap variant carries the price tag at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,400). Consumers can purchase the smartwatch via the Vivo China e-store. (Also Read: Realme C63 Smartphone Launched With Android 14-Based Realme UI 5; Check Specs, Price)

The Vivo Watch GT will go on sale from June 14.

Vivo Watch GT Features:

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen with Always-On-Display (AOD) support. It comes with Vivo's BlueOS, which includes several AI-powered features such as AI Shorthand. This feature enables users to directly record voice files from the watch, automatically synchronizing and saving them in the Atom Note app.

The Vivo Watch GT also supports AI Watch Face, which can generate watch faces by voice prompts of users to help in tracking stress levels as well as sleep and menstrual cycles. The watch is packed with a 505mAh battery with magnetic pin charging support. (Also Read: OnePlus 11R And OnePlus 12R Receive Massive Price Cut On Amazon, Flipkart; Check New Price And Specs)

It offers a battery life of up to nine days, which decreases to around three days with regular use. The smartwatch also includes a speaker, microphone, and a rotating functional crown.