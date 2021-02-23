Waiting for a new OnePlus phone launch? Here’s a quick look at the expected features of OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 series is said to be unveiled in mid-March as the key features of the phone leak online. The company will launch three models in the series which include the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Lite.

A new report reveals that the OnePlus 9 Pro may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas the OnePlus 9e or the OnePlus 9 Lite may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. OnePlus 9 will be expected to pack a larger battery of 5,000mAh capacity.

The Pro model could feature an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate and it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 64MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3.3x zoom telephoto lens. The phone will be expected to have a 4,500mAh battery and it may support reverse wireless charging as well.

OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,800x2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

OnePlus is expected to launch the new series by March but there is no official confirmation from the company. OnePlus has not shared any kind of details about the upcoming smartphones.