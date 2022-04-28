What is Satta King or Satta Matka game? Is it legal in India?

New Delhi: Satta King or Satta Matka game is quite popular among the working class in the country. Satta King or Satta Matka game is often being confused with lotteries.

In several states of India viz Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerela, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Sikkim playing of lottery has been legalised. The State Governments also has very firm regulations on factors like licensing and taxing of such lotteries and the prize money on them.

Satta King or Satta Matka game can be losely translated as betting or gambling game. But Gambling is illegal in India. Ever since the British government introduced the Public Gambling Act in 1867, India has a ban on Gambling. This means that there is no legal backing of Gambling in India.

From time to time several apps have cropped up in the garb of playing sports game, where a certain amount of betting being involved. But strictly speaking, direct betting or gambling of any form --offline or online --is not allowed.

Satta King or Satta Matka game came as a full fledged lottery game since the the 1950s. Satta Matka or Satta king online a sort of gambling or lottery game which is gaining a lot of popularity lately in the online platform.

Satta King game can be termed as a lottery game that is being played by working around the 'fine prints' or ambiguity around regulations. In the Satta King or Satta Matka, the gambling game is played by more than one person, where based on a Matka (pot) number the players lay their bet. The bet is based on guessing numbers to win a prize. Additionally, though Satta is illegal in the country, there is still a lot of ambiguity on the legality of the online Satta Matka. Previously known as 'Ankada Jugar', Satta Matka has been widely popular since the 1950s.

‘Satta Matka’ and ‘Satta King’ are not covered by any state rules and regulations.

(Disclaimer: Gambling is banned in India. It is not legal. The story is just for the purpose of information. One should strictly abide by government rules and regulations)