WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out New Feature To Block Messages From Unknown Contacts; Follow THESE Simple Steps

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp Beta is testing a new feature which helps users block messages from unknown contacts. The messaging platform has been working on making the app more secure and protecting user privacy better.

Notably, the feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.17.24, according to WABetaInfo reports. The new feature is currently being tested with a specific group of users. However, there is no confirmation of the upcoming feature when it will be released to the public.

How To Block Messages From Unknown Contacts On WhatsApp Beta

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Beta and navigate to the chat from the unknown account.

Step 2: Tap on the profile name or number at the top of the chat to open the account's details.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the "Block" option to block the unknown account.

Step 4: Confirm by tapping "Block" again to stop receiving messages from the account.

Moreover, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature aimed at safeguarding user accounts and enhancing device performance. Adding further, the feature that blocks messages from unknown accounts will complement two other privacy-focused options on WhatsApp: protecting IP addresses during calls and disabling link previews to prevent third parties from identifying a user’s IP address.

In other updates, the instant messaging platform has unveiled new ways to personalize stickers on its platform. These include the introduction of searchable GIPHY stickers, a Custom Sticker Maker, and other enhancements to elevate the sticker experience.