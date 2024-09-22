Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796895https://zeenews.india.com/technology/whatsapp-beta-rolls-out-new-feature-to-block-messages-from-unknown-contacts-follow-these-simple-steps-2796895.html
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out New Feature To Block Messages From Unknown Contacts; Follow THESE Simple Steps

WhatsApp New Feature: The new feature is currently being tested with a specific group of users. However, there is no confirmation of the upcoming new feature when it will be released to the public. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out New Feature To Block Messages From Unknown Contacts; Follow THESE Simple Steps File Photo

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp Beta is testing a new feature which helps users block messages from unknown contacts. The messaging platform has been working on making the app more secure and protecting user privacy better.  

Notably, the feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.17.24, according to WABetaInfo reports. The new feature is currently being tested with a specific group of users. However, there is no confirmation of the upcoming feature when it will be released to the public. 

How To Block Messages From Unknown Contacts On WhatsApp Beta

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Beta and navigate to the chat from the unknown account.

Step 2: Tap on the profile name or number at the top of the chat to open the account's details.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the "Block" option to block the unknown account.

Step 4: Confirm by tapping "Block" again to stop receiving messages from the account.

Moreover, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature aimed at safeguarding user accounts and enhancing device performance. Adding further, the feature that blocks messages from unknown accounts will complement two other privacy-focused options on WhatsApp: protecting IP addresses during calls and disabling link previews to prevent third parties from identifying a user’s IP address.

In other updates, the instant messaging platform has unveiled new ways to personalize stickers on its platform. These include the introduction of searchable GIPHY stickers, a Custom Sticker Maker, and other enhancements to elevate the sticker experience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict