WhatsApp Desktop app: WhatsApp launches beta program; check how to download it

With a lot of homegrown messaging apps like Telegram, Signal and others making waves in India, WhatsApp is facing tough competition and therefore it is trying hard to upgrade with more and better features.



Facebook-owned company has been adding new features like the upcoming multi-device support and editing features for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop.



Now, WhatsApp has unveiled a public beta program for the WhatsApp Desktop app. WABetaInfo showed that users can also initiate beta testing on WhatsApp for Desktop, which will let users try out new features before they release for general WhatsApp users.



WhatsApp is already testing a very useful feature on beta version 2.2133.1 of WhatsApp for Desktop. For those who are interested in installing the latest beta update, the messaging app is testing support for listening to a voice note that you recorded before you send it to someone, a feature that is also being worked on for iOS and Android.



WhatsApp Users can also gain access to the new waveform design for voice notes.

Users can easily sign up for WhatsApp Desktop beta users on Android and iOS. All you need to do is click on the link to download the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop for Windows (macOS users can click this link instead) and it should download the latest beta version. WABetaInfo further reported that after you have installed the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Desktop.

Live TV

#mute