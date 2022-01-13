WhatsApp new feature: Soon, users will be able to hear voice notes in background

New Delhi: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that allows users to listen to voice notes in the background. The Meta-owned social media platform is reportedly launching the new global voice note player on iOS beta. Using the new player, WhatsApp users will be able to listen to a voice message while on a different chat or the home screen.

Till now, if a user goes back from a chat to WhatsApp’s home screen or to another chat within the app, the voice message stops playing. However, voice notes will not be dismissed when users swipe back or open a different chat, according to a report by WABetainfo.

The new feature will let users listen to voice notes even when they switch to a different chat, according to a report by IANS. As of now, the feature has been released for a few iOS beta testers, including WhatsApp Business beta.

WhatsApp is reportedly currently working on the feature for WhatsApp beta for Android. The company hasn’t announced a release date for the same.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp for iOS is also reportedly planning to wipe out the "Broadcast Lists" and "New Group" from the chats list. The features could be rolled out in a future update.

WhatsApp for iOS could soon roll out a new entry point for "Broadcast" within the contacts list. The list will be shown to users when they tap the "Start New Chat" button at the top right. Also Read: Infosys Recruitment: IT firm to hire 55,000 freshers for FY22 under global graduate hiring program

The report also pointed out that the new feature is planned for a future update. There is not a known release date for the upcoming updates. Also Read: Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Apple MacBook, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more till March 31--Here's what to do

