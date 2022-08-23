WhatsApp Tips: Weak mobile data? Check how to disable internet from WhatsApp

New Delhi: Even when users don't use their phones equally, WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform in the world, consumes data just as much as any other application. Because of this problem, users frequently waste carefully calculated data.

Real-time messages, information updates, and apps are constantly running in the background, claims a report by Mediarun Search UK. Read More: Amazon offers massive discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The report also advises users to set alerts to monitor particular activities that use up data packages. It includes limiting media updates, broadcasts, and browser searches. Read More: OMG! Apple iPhone SE available below Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Check exchange offer and other discounts

However, some of the apps can be blocked from using data while actively running in the background. In addition, users can focus on conversations in the app rather than just making calls to reduce the number of times they open the app to read the same conversations and by not only using WhatsApp for calls.

By following the above steps, users can also stop WhatsApp from connecting to the internet. Notably, users of Android and iPhone devices can turn off this feature to conserve mobile data.

Here are the steps to disable this feature:

STEP1 Activate the Settings tab.

STEP2 To connect or share a connection, click. (for Xiaomi/Mobile Network for OnePlus)

STEP3 To view a list of the apps that are using data in the background, select the Data Usage option.

STEP4 Select Whatsapp from the list and continue.

STEP5 To turn off the function, toggle off the background data usage option.

Or

STEP1 Access Settings

STEP2 Toggle to Mobile.

STEP3 To continue, select the Cellular Data option and move the slider.

STEP4 To turn off the function, select the WhatsApp option.

According to reports, a future update to WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, will include the ability to restore deleted messages. WaBetaInfo claims that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update has a feature that enables users to retrieve accidentally deleted messages. There is a caveat with this feature, though.

When an attempt is made to delete a message for you, users will see a snackbar, according to a screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo in its report. If they had previously wanted to delete the message for everyone, WhatsApp users in this situation "will have a few seconds to recover the message."