WhatsApp to unveil ‘Flash Call’ feature for verification

WhatsApp to unveil ‘Flash Call’ feature for verification

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will help in verifying phone numbers after a user logs in to a new device. 
 
Currently, WhatsApp allows users to verify their phone numbers by sending a verification code via SMS. Meanwhile, the new feature called “Flash Call” will allow WhatsApp to make a call to verify the phone number and it is still under development.

The process is optional and users can either choose to verify the phone number through SMS or give permission to WhatsApp by selecting “continue” or deny by selecting “not now”. After the SMS verification is done, WhatsApp will ask the next step of verification of phone number after switching from one device to another. Users will be given a different option to verify their WhatsApp phone number.

