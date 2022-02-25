WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp testing message reactions feature, new search message shortcut and more

New Delhi: WhatsApp has been developing a slew of new features to improve the user experience. The messaging app was recently seen working on a new search message shortcut, and remnants of WhatsApp's message reactions feature were also discovered on WhatsApp Desktop beta. WhatsApp will soon allow users to respond to messages with emojis. In a message, users will be able to select from six emoji selections listed below. The feature was discovered in the messaging app's beta version.

The messaging app was discovered testing the message reactions feature on the WhatsApp desktop app after testing it on the WhatsApp for iOS and WhatsApp for Android beta. According to the screenshots released by Wabetainfo, the message reactions option will display below a message and will include six emojis. "The reaction button is not always visible: when the cursor is close to a chat or group message, a new reaction button appears." "When you press the reaction button, you will be able to respond to the message," according to the Wabetainfo report.

The feature, like most WhatsApp features, is currently in development, but given that it has been tested on all three platforms, WhatsApp may introduce it soon.

A new search message shortcut is another feature that WhatsApp has been found working on. According to reports, WhatsApp is distributing the search shortcut to a few Android beta testers. The messaging app's new contact details screen now includes a search shortcut. The same shortcut will also be available in group information.

According to the Wabetanifo complaint, the search shortcut does not appear to work very effectively. "Even if the functionality has been successfully rolled out to your WhatsApp account, it may not show in certain circumstances." Because this is a beta version, situations like this may occur, but the next beta releases will undoubtedly resolve the issue. This functionality is now accessible to select beta testers, so make sure to update to the 2.22.6.3 beta.

The features are still in the works, and WhatsApp is still yet to make an official statement about them. Until then, the information should be regarded with a grain of salt, since WhatsApp may abandon the concept of rolling out the aforementioned functionalities.

