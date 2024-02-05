WhatsApp To Introduce THIS feature For Quick Calling To Favourite Contacts; Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is gearing up to roll out a new feature for quick calling to a favourite person. This new feature is termed 'favourite contacts,' which allows users to set some of their contacts as favourites so that they can call them quickly on iOS.

The new feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, has been introduced to improve overall accessibility by providing a quick and intuitive shortcut for calling favourite contacts directly from the calls tab. The upcoming 'Favorite contacts' feature will appear at the top of the calls tab, ensuring a phone call is always just one tap away. (Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Gets Price Cut In India; Check New Price)

According to WABetaInfo reports, "We believe that this feature will elevate the user experience by providing a personalized way to connect with favourite contacts, improving the communication process. By designating certain contacts as favourites, users can ensure that these contacts are readily available at the forefront of their calling interface."

Currently, this feature is still under development and not available for beta testers. However, it is anticipated to be integrated into an upcoming update of the WhatsApp iOS app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit, and share their stickers. With this feature, users can turn their photos into stickers or personalize existing stickers. (Also Read: Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More)

Moreover, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature called 'pinned events' that allows members of community groups to conveniently access event information with a single tap.