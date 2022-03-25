हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
5G Spectrum Auction

When will 5G spectrum auction begin? Centre shares major update

The Department of Telecommunications sent a reference to the TRAI, seeking recommendations on the auction of 5G spectrum in frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications. 

New Delhi: The Government on Friday said in Parliament that it has planned to conduct the auction of 5G spectrum in 2022. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said a Committee of Secretaries of various ministries discussed the spectrum allocation among various users in the context of spectrum needs of emerging technologies/users (5G/IMT) and recommended the spectrum allocation in relevant key bands.

Accordingly, the Department of Telecommunications sent a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on March 2021, seeking recommendations on the auction of spectrum in frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications. Also Read: Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 with 5000 mAh battery in India: Price, specs

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are conducting 5G trials in Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Gurugram, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Pune and Varanasi including urban, semi-urban and rural areas. Also Read: Elon Musk to become world’s first trillionaire? Check by when he could achieve the feat

It is the prerogative of the TSPs to launch 5G service in different cities as per their business/network plans. Also Read: Gujarat Polysol Chemicals IPO: Firm files DRHP for Rs 414-crore initial offer

Tags:
5G Spectrum Auction5G Auction5G technologyTRAI
