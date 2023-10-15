Xiaomi 14 Pro Coming With BIG CHANGES? Check What Latest Leak Says

New Delhi: Along with an increasing nip in the air, Xiaomi is also trying to expand its smartphone list. As per the rumours, the Chinese smartphone maker may be launching a new mobile phone called Xiaomi 14 lineup at the end of the ongoing year.

Xiaomi 14 Lineup

The upcoming lineup is anticipated to be comprised of Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Rumours About The Phone

The rumours claim that Xiaomi may come with improved internals for the upcoming flagship series.

And now, what appear to be claimed renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro have been posted recently by 91mobiles and OnLeaks. These renderings show a significant revamp, and a new camera module is anticipated for the cellphones.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Screen

According to the renderings published by 91mobiles and OnLeaks, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will have a flat-screen instead of the curved one found on the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Thicker Design

There are lots of rumours pouring into the market about the design of the smartphone. Xiaomi 14 lineup may come with a thicker design is one of the anticipation.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Camera

The rumour also claims that it will come with an upgraded camera sensor.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Expected Changes

A 6.6-inch flat display with 2.5D curved glass and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera may be included in the phone's 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm dimensions, according to the outlet. The inclusion of four cameras and additional sensors could represent yet another important change.