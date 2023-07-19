trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637555
NewsTechnology
XIAOMI

Xiaomi Teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'Tested' To Withstand 3 Days Under Water

Xiaomi is reportedly putting the Redmi Watch 3 Active through several stringent tests, including submerging it underwater for up to three days underwater, according to sources.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Xiaomi Teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'Tested' To Withstand 3 Days Under Water Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Global technology brand Xiaomi has teased its latest smartwatch called Redmi Watch 3 Active which is all set to be unveiled at a grand event early next month. While the latest Redmi smartwatch is expected to be a feature-rich product, the company appears to be pulling out all stops to make it a 'perfect outdoor companion' for users, sources told IANS on Wednesday. 

Xiaomi is reportedly putting the Redmi Watch 3 Active through several stringent tests, including submerging it underwater for up to three days underwater, according to sources. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Check Price, Release Date In India, Specifications, And More)

More details are expected to be revealed at the August 1 launch event, for which the company has already sent the invitations. In an earlier video uploaded by the company, Xiaomi fans were quick to spot an 'unreleased smartwatch', sported by Xiaomi’s President Murlikrishnan B. (Also Read: Turning Dreams Into Profits: This Creative Business Idea Seeks Rs 3 Lakh Investment, Promises Rs 50,000 Monthly Gains)

cre Trending Stories

and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Anuj Sharma, which many believe to be the new Redmi Watch 3 Active. The leading technology brand will also be launching the latest successor to its popular Redmi number series -- Redmi 12 -- on August 1

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest