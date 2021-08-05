Xiaomi topples Samsung to become largest smartphone brand for the first time

New Delhi: Xiaomi has become the world’s largest smartphone company in June 2021, toppling the Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung, according to the latest monthly projections by research agency Counterpoint. This is the first time when Xiaomi has become the market leader in the smartphone category which has been dominated by the likes of Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

According to Counterpoint’s data for June 2021, Xiaomi increased its monthly sales by 26%. The sharp increase in sales helped the Chinese company to dethrone Samsung from its pole position in the global smartphone market.

Prior to this, Xiaomi had earlier overtook Apple to become the second-leading global smartphone brand. The company also recently surpassed Samsung in Europe for the second quarter of 2021.



In the latest data, Xiaomi takes the pole position with a 17.1% market share for the month of June, while Samsung is at the second position with a 15.7% market share. Following the two smartphone brands is Apple at the third position with a 14.3% share of the global smartphone market.

Counterpoint's Research Director Tarun Pathak said, "Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline. The OEM has been expanding in Huawei's and HONOR's legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India's recovery and Samsung's decline due to supply constraints."