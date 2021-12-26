YearEnder 2021: Check out the best gaming laptops of 2021

New Delhi: Every year, the greatest gaming laptops change. The first mobile gaming consoles were essentially desktop replacements, with bulky chassis, many power bricks, and a plethora of RGB lights. The current leading contenders, on the other hand, are quite different. Manufacturers are finally incorporating powerful specifications into sleeker, more portable, and professional designs. They offer superb, fast-refreshing screens, which are essential for a good gaming experience. These laptops aren't only good for gaming; they're also good for regular work.

If you're trying to put together a gaming desktop or simply want to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you're in for a tough time. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are extremely rare, and even when they are, the restricted supply sells out in seconds. And if you're seeking the most up-to-date graphics card, the present shortage has driven up prices by a factor of two, assuming you can find one. Which makes a gaming laptop the most sensible choice? As a result, let’s have a quick look at some of the top gaming laptops.

Acer Aspire 7(Rs 52,990): The Acer Aspire 7 is the most reasonably priced gaming laptop we could find in India. The combination of its Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU is adequate for running casual games. However, it may also be used to play multiplayer games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch, Apex Legends, DOTA 2, and others. It's worth noting that, because this is an entry-level laptop, don't expect to see any high frame rates.

HP Victus(Rs 58,990): If you're looking for the greatest gaming laptop under Rs 60,000, the HP Victus is unquestionably the way to go. The Victus has a somewhat thicker chassis than the Aspire 7, allowing for additional cooling space. The Victus can also take advantage of AMD's SmartShift and Smart Access Memory to boost performance even further, allowing you to play more graphics-intensive titles as well as competitive multiplayer games.

Acer Nitro 5 (Rs 68,990): The Acer Nitro 5 is India's best gaming laptop around Rs 70,000. The Nitro 5 outperforms on all fronts and is outfitted with the latest RTX 3050 GPU, making it suitable for competitive and AAA titles. In compatible titles, the RTX 3050 GPU also supports ray tracing without degrading frame rate. While the Nitro 5 may not be able to run the most demanding games, its CPU and GPU combo is powerful enough to handle whatever you throw at it.

Dell 15 (2021)(Rs 69,990): If you're looking for the finest AMD gaming laptop under Rs 70,000, the Dell (2021) is a good option. While there are some trade-offs here, such as reduced storage, improved single-core gaming performance, and a slower display, the AMD processor should provide greater battery life and multitasking performance.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021)(Rs 89,990): In my testing of RTX 3060 laptops, the GPU can run almost any game on high settings at 60 frames per second. However, that is only the bare minimum. These cards can easily exceed 100 frames per second in most games, and even higher in e-sports titles. The TUF Dash F15 (2021) is, in our opinion, the greatest gaming laptop under Rs 90,000 in India.

