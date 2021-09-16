Telangana minor’s absconding rapist-murderer found dead on railway track in Warrangal

HYDERABAD: In a sensational development, P Raju, the alleged rapist and killer of a six-year-old girl in Telangana, was found dead on the railway tracks in the Warangal district of the state.

This was confirmed by Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy who said that accused P Raju was found dead on railway tracks in Warangal.

#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation.

Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body.

Deceased P Raju was absconding since September 9, the day when the victim was found dead in his house in the Singareni slum colony of Saidabad area in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Raju’s mangled body was found on the tracks while searching for him.

The Telangana Police suspects that Raju possibly ended his life by jumping in front of a running train.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 9.45 AM although nothing is clear yet.

"Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur," IT Minister KT Rama Rao said in a tweet.

The alleged rape and murder of the 6-year-old had triggered tension in the Saidabad, area after which several teams were formed to nab the culprit.

A massive manhunt was launched for Raju and the Hyderabad city police also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the former.

On September 9, the minor had gone missing from her home in Saidabad, and hours later, her body was recovered from Raju's house, who was her neighbour.

The autopsy at Osmania General Hospital has confirmed that she was ‘sexually assaulted’ before she was strangled to death. The victim’s mother suspected Raju to be the culprit as he too was missing from his house.

