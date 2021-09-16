हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana minor rape

Telangana minor’s absconding rapist-murderer found dead on railway track in Warrangal

The development was confirmed by Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy who said that accused P Raju was found dead on railway tracks in Warangal.

Telangana minor’s absconding rapist-murderer found dead on railway track in Warrangal
Image for representational use only

HYDERABAD: In a sensational development, P Raju, the alleged rapist and killer of a six-year-old girl in Telangana, was found dead on the railway tracks in the Warangal district of the state.

This was confirmed by Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy who said that accused P Raju was found dead on railway tracks in Warangal.

 

 

Deceased P Raju was absconding since September 9, the day when the victim was found dead in his house in the Singareni slum colony of Saidabad area in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Raju’s mangled body was found on the tracks while searching for him.

The Telangana Police suspects that Raju possibly ended his life by jumping in front of a running train.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 9.45 AM although nothing is clear yet.

"Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur," IT Minister KT Rama Rao said in a tweet.

The alleged rape and murder of the 6-year-old had triggered tension in the Saidabad, area after which several teams were formed to nab the culprit.

A massive manhunt was launched for Raju and the Hyderabad city police also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the former.

On September 9, the minor had gone missing from her home in Saidabad, and hours later, her body was recovered from Raju's house, who was her neighbour. 

The autopsy at Osmania General Hospital has confirmed that she was ‘sexually assaulted’ before she was strangled to death. The victim’s mother suspected Raju to be the culprit as he too was missing from his house.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Telangana minor rapeTelangana rape-murderP RajuTelangana minor rapistTelangana police
Next
Story

6-year-old child's rapist will be ‘nabbed and killed in encounter’, says Telangana Minister Malla Reddy

Must Watch

PT7M59S

New module of ISI in Punjab?