Huma Qureshi has built a career marked by a wide range of roles, from intense, bold characters to more vulnerable and complex ones. Since her breakout role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012), she has continued to take on varied characters across films and OTT series. Below are five performances that stand out in her career:

1. Mithya: The Darker Chapter [ZEE5]

In Mithya, Huma Qureshi delivers a gripping performance as Juhi Chaturvedi, a respected Hindi professor and author whose life unravels after confessing to plagiarism in her latest book. The show dives into a complex web of lies, power struggles, and psychological tension, with Juhi's rivalry with Rhea (Avantika Dassani) taking center stage. As the emotional stakes rise, Huma masterfully portrays Juhi’s psychological unraveling, bringing depth to a character torn between guilt, betrayal, and family ties.

2. Tarla [ZEE5]

In Tarla, Huma portrays the legendary chef Tarla Dalal with warmth and authenticity. The film traces Tarla’s inspiring journey from a humble housewife to a culinary icon, showcasing her transformation into an empowered entrepreneur. Huma brings to life Tarla’s unshakeable spirit and determination, making her triumphs feel both relatable and uplifting. Huma’s nuanced performance captures the heart and soul of a woman who defied societal expectations to become a beloved figure in the world of cooking.

3. Maharani Season 1 [Sony LIV]

In Maharani, Huma plays Rani Bharti, a simple homemaker who unexpectedly steps into the political arena as the Chief Minister’s successor. Huma shines in her portrayal of Rani’s transformation from a vulnerable, family-oriented woman into a resilient political leader navigating power struggles, gender biases, and survival in a male-dominated world. Huma’s portrayal of Rani’s emotional and political journey is compelling, making the character’s rise to power both gripping and relatable in this intense political drama.

4. Monica, O My Darling [Netflix]

In Monica, O My Darling, Huma Qureshi plays the seductive and ambitious Monica, a woman whose charm masks dangerous intent. With sharp wit and irresistible charisma, Huma brings complexity to Monica, turning her into a central figure in the film’s dark, thrilling narrative. As Monica’s manipulation and ambition fuel a web of intrigue, Huma skillfully navigates the role, leaving a lasting impression as the film’s captivating and cunning antagonist.

5. Double XL [Netflix]

In Double XL, Huma portrays Rajshree Trivedi, a woman from Meerut who dreams of becoming a sports presenter despite constant body shaming and societal expectations. Huma’s performance beautifully captures Rajshree’s internal battle between insecurities and determination, offering a heartfelt portrayal of a woman fighting to reclaim her confidence and chase her dreams. Through her nuanced performance, Huma makes Rajshree’s struggles with self-image and family pressures relatable and deeply inspiring.