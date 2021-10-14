हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan announces 'Breathe 3', deletes post soonafter

The first part of the 'Breathe' franchise featured R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi. It was released in 2018. And then in 2020, the makers came up with a second season which was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.

Abhishek Bachchan announces &#039;Breathe 3&#039;, deletes post soonafter
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is in Delhi for the shoot of the third season of the hit web show 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

On Thursday, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "He is back." 

Junior B also added hashtags "Breathe: Into The Shadows" and "Season 3" to the caption. He had also revealed the location of his shooting as Delhi. Alongside the caption, Abhishek posted a picture of the shadow of a man. However, he deleted his post after a few minutes.

The first part of the 'Breathe' franchise featured R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi. It was released in 2018. And then in 2020, the makers came up with a second season which was headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.

