Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya apologises for 'insensitive' tweet on traffic amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's tweet on Mumbai traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic has come under flak on social media. Earlier this week, she had tweeted about empty roads due to the virus outbreak and said that it is an "opportunity to complete the metro work." Soon, she was schooled by Twitter users, who found her post be "insensitive" and asked her to delete the tweet.

"With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads," Divyanka had tweeted and also shared a video showing how she found no traffic and hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed as workers can now function without hassles.

The tweets, however, did not go down well with social media users and she later deleted them and apologised.

"As if the engineers and construction workers lives are not important.. such a vague and unrequired tweet at this moment," a Twitter user told Divyanka, after which the actress replied to her by saying "point taken" and later deleted her tweets.

My apologies. Point taken. https://t.co/WXQUkRFee1 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

"Those labourers are also human beings. It is an emergency and safety is for everyone," read another comment on the thread, while another user wrote, "Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings."

Amid the Twitter bashing, Divyanka apologised and said, "We all are humans and susceptible to errors. In this volatile and violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing.. ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON? Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there?"

We all are humans and susceptible to errors.

In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON?

Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Divyanka is one of the top-rated stars of TV. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya.