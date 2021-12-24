हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki

Akshay Mhatre reveals why he couldn't relate to his role in 'Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki' at first!

Akshay Mhatre is known for featuring in shows like 'Indiawaali Maa' and 'Piyaa Albela' wants to explore different genres.

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Mhatre, who currently plays the protagonist Varun in the television show 'Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki', says that he couldn't relate to his on-screen role initially.

He says: "The initial phase of my currently played role Varun was not something that I could relate to, as he was self-centric, super lazy and arrogant. The only thing I could relate to was his love for playing games on his cell phone."

"Varun now in the later phase is much more mature, caring, sensitive and a family man which is in a kind similar to me. I'm enjoying essaying the role."

The actor calls actress Shrenu Parikh, who essays Genda in the show, an amazing co-actor.

"Shrenu is an amazing co-star. It's super fun to be with her on or off the sets. She's really helpful when it comes to doing some major scenes. And offsets we bond over food, movies and mono deal," he adds.

Akshay is known for featuring in shows like 'Indiawaali Maa' and 'Piyaa Albela' wants to explore different genres.

"As an actor I'm always looking to essay some really challenging and promising roles. I enjoy shooting for powerful and inspiring scenes. I'd love to explore different kinds of roles. That may be positive or negative is okay to me," he concludes.

 

