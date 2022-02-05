Ali Asgar reveals he initially thought Sunil Grover's heart attack was fake news

New Delhi: After Kapil Sharma, actor-comedian Ali Asgar has reacted to the news of Sunil Grover suffering a heart attack and said that he thought it was fake news at first.

In an interview with a leading daily, he said that he was shocked to hear about it and wasn't convinced that it was a heart attack.

Ali told Hindustan Times, "I thought it was fake news. I really thought there was something fishy initially. (Even) When he was out of the hospital, I thought there must be something wrong; it’s a human body. I was still not convinced it was a heart attack. But when I got to know that it was a heart attack."

He added, "He is somebody who makes everyone laugh, this shouldn’t happen to him. Everyone’s prayers are with him. I feel he will be more careful. I think kaam ke chakkar mein wo over busy hogaya hoga."

For the unversed, Sunil Grover was on Thursday discharged from a Mumbai hospital, a week after he underwent four bypass surgeries. The 44-year-old had checked-in to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute on January 8, complaining of chest pain.

According to the hospital, Grover was diagnosed to have a 'very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated'.

He was also COVID-19 positive, they said.

Grover is best known for his appearances on 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series 'Tandav' and the ZEE5 comedy series 'Sunflower'.