Kapil Sharma expresses shock over Sunil Grover's heart surgery, says 'I messaged him'

NEW DELHI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma recently reacted to his former colleague and actor Sunil Grover's heart surgery. The TKSS comedian said that he tried reaching out to Sunil Grover and inquired about his health through common friends.

Speaking to Etimes, Kapil Sharma said, "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health."

Sunil Grover was on Thursday discharged from a Mumbai hospital, a week after he underwent four bypass surgeries. The 44-year-old had checked-in to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute on January 8, complaining of chest pain. According to the hospital, Grover was diagnosed to have a 'very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated'.

He was also COVID-19 positive, they said.

Grover is best known for his appearances on 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series 'Tandav' and the ZEE5 comedy series 'Sunflower'.