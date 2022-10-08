NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KBC 14

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional when wife Jaya Bachchan makes BIG revelation on 'KBC 14'

Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the birthday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' will witness his wife, Jaya Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show.
  • Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past.

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional when wife Jaya Bachchan makes BIG revelation on 'KBC 14'

New Delhi: As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the birthday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' will witness his wife, Jaya Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show. The mother-son duo will take the hot-seat.

Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past.

The show will start with the entry of Abhishek and later after taking the hotseat he will welcome Jaya saying: "Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship)." Jaya will then enter the show sporting a white embroidered suit. As the two will hug each other, Big B will be touched by the moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the latest promo, it is shown that during the conversation, Jaya says something which leaves the host teary-eyed and he can be seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper. However, it is not yet clear what exactly she says.

In another promo of Big B's birthday special episode, Big B can be seen asking questions to the contestants and was surprised with the sound of hooter. He said: "Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko."(Ended the game too soon) and then his line from his popular song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai' plays in the background and Abhishek enters and hugs Bachchan. This makes him emotional.

Live Tv

KBC 14Amitabh Bachchan birthday special KBC 14Jaya BachchanAbhishek Bachchan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022