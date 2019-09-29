Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere live updates: Salman Khan kicks off the new season in style

New Delhi: The wait is finally over as one of the most popular, controversial and entertaining shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss airs the premiere of its brand new season! Bigg Boss 13 has been long-awaited by fans who are curious to know about the various twists and turns that the new season has in store.

Superstar Salman Khan returns as the host and is all set to kick-start the brand new season. Unlike the previous few seasons, this time, only celebrities are going to enter the 'House of Cameras'.

If you are not able to view the Bigg Boss 13 Premiere on your television sets, we've got you covered!

Here are the Live Updates of Bigg Boss 13:

* Without wasting any time, Salman welcomes contestant number 2, Sidharth Dey.

*The first contestant to enter the show is popular television actor Sidharth Shukla.

* Salman announces everything in this season will speed up. The finale will be held after four weeks, but that does not mean that the show will end withing a month. Confused? We are too!

* Salman Khan returns as the host this season and kicks off the show in style! He is seen dancing to his song 'Slow Motion' from the film 'Bharat'.

*The show begins with various Bollywood celebs asking Salman the theme of Bigg Boss season 13.

*The stage is set and people eagerly await the brand new season of Bigg Boss!