Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere: What to expect from Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 2020'?

New Delhi: The D-Day is finally here when crazy Bigg Boss fans will be glued to their TV sets for flat three months once again. Salman Khan will entertain the viewers as the perfect host of 'Bigg Boss 14' which will have a super grand premiere tonight at 9 pm. 

Looking at the history of the reality show, expecting some controversies, high-voltage drama, romance and laughter moments will not be too much. But what's new this time is that the makers are also taking all precautions amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. 

The channel airing the show has been sharing some interesting promos and sneak-peek videos, taking the excitement levels up by a notch!

Take a look at what you can expect to watch tonight on the show: 

Every year, ahead of a fresh season, speculative list of contestants floods the internet. 

This time big names from the television industry such as Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, model Nikki Tamboli are rumoured to be part of the show.

Also, the controversial figure 'Radhe Maa' will be seen on the show, taking the buzz value higher than ever. 

So, the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere will be a star-studded affair with host Salman Khan anchoring the ship like he always does - with elan. The night will see performances from previous years popular contestants including 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan amongst others. 

'Bigg Boss 14' is kickstarting on October 3, 2020, at 9 pm on weekends and at 10.30 pm on weekdays. 

Stay tuned for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

 

