Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu apologises for his 'anti-Marathi' remarks - Watch

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has apologised for his 'anti-Marathi' statement on the show, which led to a huge uproar. The video has been posted by Colors TV on its social media accounts. Jaan says he is "sincerely sorry" for his comments on Marathi language and said will never repeat the mistake.

In one of the recent episodes of 'Bigg Boss 14', Jaan told his housemate Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi. His comments didn't go down well with a section of social media users, who termed it to be "insulting" and "anti-Marathi".

"Jaan Kumar Sanu apologies for his remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October," read the caption of the apology video. The singer, too, shared the same post on his Instagram timeline with a folded hand emoji.

Watch Jaan Kumar Sanu's video here:

In a brief statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Colors TV also apologised for Jaan's statements.

"We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the 'Bigg Boss' episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar had posted on Twitter that if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise, they would halt the shooting of the show.