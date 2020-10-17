Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu is just having fun, can't fall in love in 10 days, says mom on equation with Nikki Tamboli

New Delhi: The game has amped up inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house with contestants vying to make their own place and seniors helping them learn the knacks of it. Veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is also a participant this season is seen getting close to Nikki Tamboli - a controversial contestant from day 1.

Reacting to the friendship between Jaan and Nikki, former's mother Rita Bhattacharya in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com said: "I am seeing it, and I find it enjoyable. He is just having fun. Jaan is not a boy who will fall in love in 10 days. On the show, he said that he believes in one true love. He will follow my footsteps in matters of the heart."

Adding more, his mother said, "Jaan and I love Bigg Boss. As a TV audience, I enjoy non-fiction shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kaun Banega Crorepati more. He would always talk about the show. When he said that he has been offered the show, it was like a dream come true for him. Jaan is just like what you people are seeing on the show. He is friendly and not does pick up fights at the drop of a hat. Jaan is very composed as a person."

'Bigg Boss 14' is hosted by Salman Khan and is a reality show based on the international format of Big Brother. The first season of the show was telecast back in 2006.