Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's PawriHoraiHai with hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sharad Kelkar, Srishty Rode and friends - In Pics

New Delhi: After clinching a historic win, the television actress lifted the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy on Sunday (February 21, 2021). The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star took to Instagram and shared inside pictures of her partying hard with the friends.

Rubina Dilaik's 'pawri' continued with hubby Abhinav Shukla, friends Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, wife Keerti Kelkar, Surveen Chawla, Hussain Kuwajerwala and many others, celebrating her big win.

Rubina Dilaik defeated singer Rahul Krishna Vaidya, who was the runners-up as former won the show by audience votes.

Several celebrities, fans and friends congratulated Rubina upon her big win.

Rubina Dilaik began her television journey with Chotti Bahu. In 2021, she was seen in Saas Bina Sasural, followed by Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed opposite Karan Grover in 2013. She also played the role of Goddess Sita in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju respectively.

Rubina won a million hearts for playing a transgender woman in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena.

The pretty looking actress was ranked eleventh in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2016 and ranked on number 10 in the same list in 2017.